Man found shot to death in pickup truck on Southwest Side, SAPD

By Christian Blood
August 16, 2023 12:26PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a pickup truck Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the man in his 40s was found shot by another person driving in the 7000 block of Old Pearsall Road around 9:30 a.m.

The time of the shooting is not certain, but SAPD thinks the victim might have been shot as early as Tuesday night.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.

