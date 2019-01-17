Man found shot to death in taxi in Windcrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man has been found shot to death in a taxi in Windcrest.

Officers responding to a call for shots fired around 7 this morning found the body in the minivan in the parking lot outside Texas Thrift off of IH 35 between Eisenhauer Road and Walzem Road. He was in the driver’s seat.

“They found a male victim in his 50s deceased inside of a cab in the parking lot,” said Windcrest Police Chief Al Ballew.

The driver’s window was shattered and officers are checking out surveillance cameras from area businesses as the investigation continues.