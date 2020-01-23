Man gets tangled in wire after breaking into Bexar County Courthouse
Photo: Don Morgan
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man in his 40’s is in trouble after he broke into the Bexar County Courthouse…then got stuck while trying to get back out.
This happened at around 12:30 A.M. Thursday. The man gained entry through a window and did some damage to the door of a Judge’s chambers before housekeeping spotted him.
He made his way to the second floor and for some reason, that’s where he decided to make his exit.
He tried crawling out of a window and got tangled up in some wire.
Bexar County Sheriff Deputies found him and took him into custody.
His name and the reason why he broke into the courthouse haven’t been released.