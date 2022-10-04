Man going to prison for soliciting cop he thought was a 16-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It will be 8 years in prison for a San Antonio man who pleaded guilty to soliciting a San Antonio undercover police officer he thought was a teenage girl.

In June 2021, 56-year-old Reuben Garcia was arrested after investigators say he sent sexually explicit material to a person he thought was a 16-year-old named ‘Bekky.’ Police say he sent several messages to ‘Bekky’ before showing up to meet her, thinking they were going to have sex.

But ‘Bekky’ was a cop, and Garcia was charged with online solicitation of a minor with intent to meet for sexual contact. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Monday in the 186th District Court.

“Cases like this should serve as a reminder to parents to know what your child is doing on his or her electronic devices. Predators like this will make friends with your children, gain their trust then make efforts to steal their innocence. This defendant had no idea he was talking to an officer. Had he actually been communicating with a teenage girl, there’s no telling how this would have ended,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

Assistant District Attorney Raul Jordan of the Public Integrity and Cyber Crime Division prosecuted this case.