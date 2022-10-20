Man guilty of killing teen in distracted-driving crash gets 6 months in jail, 10 years probation

gold-trimmed wooden judicial gavel

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man guilty of killing a teenager in a distracted-driving accident in San Antonio is getting six months in jail and 10 years of probation.

Paul Soechting, 27, also will not be able to drive a car for a year.

Soechting pled guilty in connection to a crash on Loop 1604 that killed 13-year-old Emily Zaltsman. Investigators say Soechting rear-ended a car ahead of him while Zaltsman was in the backseat, the teenager crushed by the impact.

Police say they were told by a witness Soechting was looking down at his phone while coming up on stopped traffic.

KSAT reports Soechting’s Jeep Rubicon failed to break just before the collision, according to investigators.

Despite the fact Soechting is deaf and does not talk, he apologized to the Zaltsman family through a sign language interpreter.

Soechting will also have to perform 200 hours of community service.