Man in SUV hit by a train after driving onto tracks near Downtown San Antonio

By Don Morgan
June 16, 2023 6:44AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was hospitalized early Friday morning after getting into the path of an oncoming train.

Police say it happened at around 3 A.M. North of downtown San Antonio on West Ashby Place.

The driver steered his SUV around some concrete barricades that were blocking the street and drove onto the tracks.

Investigators say he was brought to a hospital to be checked out but there’s no word on his condition.

No charges have been filed so far as the crash is still being investigated.

Police haven’t released the man’s name.

