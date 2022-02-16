      Weather Alert

Man hit by train on San Antonio’s Northeast side

Don Morgan
Feb 16, 2022 @ 7:24am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police say a man in his 20’s was hit by a train on the Northeast side early Wednesday morning.

It was around 2 A.M. when the man was near the intersection of Toepperwein and Lookout Roads.

He was hit by a ladder that was attached to one of the cars.

KSAT-12 reports some family members brought the man to the hospital. His name and the extent of his injuries hasn’t been released.

Police haven’t released many details at this point.

They are trying to determine why the man was so close to the train tracks.

