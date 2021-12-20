      Weather Alert

Man hit by train on San Antonio’s Northeast side

Don Morgan
Dec 20, 2021 @ 5:00am
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man who was hit by a train on the city’s Northeast side early Sunday morning.

The victim and another person were walking along the tracks near Thousand Oaks just after 3:30 A.M.

Officers were called to the scene and found the man dead at the scene.

Investigators are trying to figure out why the victim didn’t move as the train approached. It’s believed both the victim and the woman who was with him were intoxicated.

The woman was not hurt and no names have been released.

 

