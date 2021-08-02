Man hit by two cars dies on San Antonio street

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was crossing a West side street early Monday is dead after he was hit by two vehicles.
It was around 4:30 A.M when the man was walking along SW 24th Street. He was crossing at Castroville Road when he was hit by the first vehicle.
As he fell to the ground, another driver came along and couldn’t stop in time to avoid hitting the injured man.
The victim was pinned under the second vehicle until emergency crews could free him.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the victim was not in the crosswalk and both drivers stopped to help. No charges have been filed against them and the victim’s name wasn’t released.