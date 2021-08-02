      Weather Alert

Man hit by two cars dies on San Antonio street

Don Morgan
Aug 2, 2021 @ 6:54am
Credit: Pixabay

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was crossing a West side street early Monday is dead after he was hit by two vehicles.

It was around 4:30 A.M when the man was walking along SW 24th Street. He was crossing at Castroville Road when he was hit by the first vehicle.

As he fell to the ground, another driver came along and couldn’t stop in time to avoid hitting the injured man.

The victim was pinned under the second vehicle until emergency crews could free him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim was not in the crosswalk and both drivers stopped to help. No charges have been filed against them and the victim’s name wasn’t released.

TAGS
man hit by two cars San Antonio
Popular Posts
Registered Sex Offender arrested after he was found in a home with a 14 year old runaway
Go Fund Me set up for popular local comedian Cleto Rodriguez as he recovers from COVID-19
The Government Tells Lies And Confuses The People On The Best Of Days, So Why Would The Vaccine Be Different?
San Antonio police ID shooter and woman killed in southside standoff
Who is Suni Lee, USA's gold-medal gymnast?
Connect With Us Listen To Us On