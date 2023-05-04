Man holding a knife to his mother’s throat shot by a San Antonio Police Officer

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An intense situation on San Antonio’s Northeast Side Wednesday afternoon where a man had assaulted his mother, sister and girlfriend before he was shot by a police officer.

KSAT-12 is reporting that police were called to a family disturbance at an apartment in the 6600 block of Fairdale Drive at around 6 P.M.

When the officers walked in, they encountered a man in his early 30’s and the three women.

Police Chief William McManus says the man ran out of the apartment when the officers went inside.

The officers and the man’s mother chased him. The Chief says when they tried to get the man to calm down, he grabbed his mother in a chokehold a held a knife to her throat.

“He grabbed the mom around the throat and put a knife up to her throat. And one of the officers who was in pursuit came up behind him and shot him one time in the thigh.”

That’s when the man let go of his mother. He was brought to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Chief McManus says the officer who shot him is on administrative leave while the case in investigated. The chief didn’t give details on

No names have been released and the investigation continues.