Man hospitalized after family altercation at Southeast Side pediatrician’s office

Long lens, crime scene. Detectives and officer in background.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a Monday morning shooting between family members that may have been a case of self-defense.

Officers were called to a pediatrician’s office after a man was shot by the brother of his ex-girlfriend, according to investigators. Police say the victim had shown up at the office after the woman and her child were inside for an appointment.

But investigators say the woman’s brother was also in the parking to protect her and the child as there had been a history of conflict between the parents.

The two men were involved in a short fight before police say the brother shot the ex.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The brother is claiming self-defense in the shooting.

This is a developing story and more information will be given when possible.