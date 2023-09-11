KTSA KTSA Logo

Man hospitalized after getting ejected from car on Highway 90

By Christian Blood
September 11, 2023 10:20AM CDT
Flashing lights on a police car.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering in the hospital after San Antonio police say he was ejected from his car on Highway 90.

Police say the man was rushed to the hospital after he lost control in the westbound lanes and rolled onto the access road.

Investigators say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. and no other cars were involved.

SAPD says the man was listed in stable condition with a head injury, a broken leg and some abrasions.

The cause of the accident is not known.

