Man hospitalized after getting shot at a motel on San Antonio’s West Side
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is recovering after he was shot at a West Side motel.
Police responded to the Red Roof Inn in the 6800 block of Northwest Loop 410 at around 1 A.M. Tuesday.
The victim was in the parking lot of the motel when someone in a silver or gray colored car pulled up and started shooting.
He was hit in the leg once and the car sped away.
The victim is being treated at University Hospital and the search is on for the shooter.