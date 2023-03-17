Man hospitalized after he was stabbed and robbed on San Antonio’s West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who tried to fend off a thief who was attempting to rob him was hospitalized with a stab wound late Thursday night.

KSAT-12 reports police were called to the 1000 block of Ruiz Street at around 11 P.M.

The victim telling officers he had gotten into a physical altercation with the crook who pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the arm.

The thief then fled the scene on the victim’s bike.

The victim is expected to recover and police are still looking for the man who stabbed him and stole his bike.

A description of the thief was not available.