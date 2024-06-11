Man hospitalized after he was stabbed by girlfriend on West Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 41-year-old woman is answering questions after a man reported to be her boyfriend was stabbed on the West Side.

Police say the stabbing happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday at a house off Southolme Avenue, but they also say the 39-year-old victim hopped in his car and drove five miles before calling for help. Investigators say the two had been fighting when the suspect grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim.

At last report, the man was in stable condition.

There is no word on what the couple had been fighting over.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.