Man hospitalized after numerous shots fired on Northwest Side
April 25, 2023 5:28PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting on the Northwest Side Tuesday afternoon.
San Antonio police say there was an argument between the victim and two other men. KSAT-TV reports the victim is in his 20s and he was renting a room at the location.
Investigators say at one point a gun was pulled and numerous shots were fired at the victim.
The status of the victim is not known along with the identity of the shooter.
This is a developing story and more information will be given when possible.