Man hospitalized with stab wounds following a knife fight on San Antonio’s Northwest Side

Don Morgan
Feb 24, 2021 @ 5:50am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An argument on the Northwest side early Wednesday morning ended with one man in the hospital with stab wounds.

Police were called to the 100 block of De Chantle Road just before 3 A.M.

That’s where two men got into an argument. One of them pulled out a knife and cutting the victim on the shoulder.

But the victim had a knife as well and he fought back, stabbing the man several times.

The man who pulled his knife first is at University Hospital while the victim refused treatment.

Police are still investigating the incident.

