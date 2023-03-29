KTSA KTSA Logo

Man hurt during officer-involved shooting at South Side park

By Christian Blood
March 29, 2023 4:23PM CDT
San Antonio Police Department – Chief William McManus

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting at a park on the South Side on Wednesday afternoon.

A call was made about shots being fired at around 12:30 pm, and officers responded a few minutes later.

Investigators say two officers engaged a man with a gun at a volleyball court, but they say the suspect then started firing at officers.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says the man fired at least 12 times.

Officers returned fire, hitting the man at least once. McManus says the man started running, but collapsed after making it about 50 yards.

According to police, the suspect has a previous history of encounters with law enforcement. The man’s condition is not known.

This is a developing story and it will be updated when possible.

