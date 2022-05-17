      Weather Alert

Man impaled with a baseball bat during fight near Southwest San Antonio convenience store

Don Morgan
May 17, 2022 @ 6:35am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is in the hospital after another man drove a broken baseball bat into his chest.

San Antonio police got the call at around 4 A.M. Tuesday from a Pik Nik Foods convenience store on Division Avenue.

The men were reportedly fighting about a block away from the store when the victim was stabbed.

He managed to get to the store where someone called 911.

Police say he’s in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Officers found the baseball bat and are still looking for the man who stabbed the victim.

No names have been released and a description of the man they are looking for hasn’t been provided.

 

