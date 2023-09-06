Man in critical condition after pit bull attack on Northeast Side

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The owner of two pit bulls could be facing charges after a neighbor was attacked on Tuesday.

San Antonio police say the two dogs crawled underneath the fence of their yard and attacked the neighbor in his backyard. Investigators say the man was sitting in his yard when the two dogs were let out of their home.

Investigators say the 46-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was bitten several times on his arms and stomach.

Police say neighbors and others nearby came to the man’s rescue before the dogs were picked up by Animal Care Services.

KSAT-12 reports the dogs will be quarantined for 10 days and then a decision will be made on whether or not they will euthanized.

According to police, there have been previous animal-related calls to both addresses, but not regarding these particular dogs.

SAPS says the owner of the dogs is cooperating with the investigation.