Man in critical condition after shooting on San Antonio’s South side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for whoever shot a man in a South side neighborhood.
Officers were called by residents on Leopold Street who heard the gunshots at around 4 A.M. Tuesday.
The man was found outside a home with several gunshot wounds to the chest.
He was rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.
When officers searched the area they found shell casings but no shooter.
They’ve been asking area residents if they have any information to share.
The victim’s name hasn’t been released.