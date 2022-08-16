Man in critical condition following hit and ran on San Antonio’s West side

Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a driver who didn’t stop after hitting a pedestrian on Highway 90.

It happened at around 1:30 A.M. Tuesday in the westbound lane, close to South General McMullen.

The hit and run was witnessed by a police officer. He saw saw a silver colored car hit the victim.

The driver didn’t stop and hasn’t been located. The officer stopped to assist the victim until an ambulance arrived to take him to University Hospital.

He is reported to be in critical condition.

When the driver who hit him is found, they will be charged with failure to stop and render aid.