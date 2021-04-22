      Weather Alert

Man in critical condition following shooting on San Antonio’s Northeast side

Don Morgan
Apr 22, 2021 @ 5:54am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An ambush on the Northeast side sends one man to the hospital.

He was driving home from an area bar at around 1:30 A.M. Thursday when someone started shooting at his car.

He took a bullet to the chest but managed to drive to a McDonald’s on Nacogdoches. A passenger who was in the car with him called 9-1-1.

The victim was brought to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition. His name hasn’t been released and police are working to find whoever shot him.

