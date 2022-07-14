Man in critical condition following shooting on San Antonio’s Southwest side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police responded to a home on the Southwest side Wednesday night where a woman called to report her father had been shot.
It happened at around 8:45 P.M. on King Avenue.
Police arrived to find a man in his 50’s with gunshot wounds to his back and neck.
He was rushed to the hospital where he is in critical condition.
Investigating officers say they’ve talked to other people who were in the house but they’re reportedly not being very cooperative.
The search for the shooter continues.