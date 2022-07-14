      Weather Alert

Man in critical condition following shooting on San Antonio’s Southwest side

Don Morgan
Jul 14, 2022 @ 5:42am
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police responded to a home on the Southwest side Wednesday night where a woman called to report her father had been shot.

It happened at around 8:45 P.M. on King Avenue.

Police arrived to find a man in his 50’s with gunshot wounds to his back and neck.

He was rushed to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Investigating officers say they’ve talked to other people who were in the house but they’re reportedly not being very cooperative.

The search for the shooter continues.

TAGS
Crime San Antonio shooting southwest side
Popular Posts
Deputies find more than $550,000 worth of cocaine in San Antonio apartment, truck
15 year old dies in crash while attempting to get away from New Braunfels Police
"Invasions", "Front Doors" and Illegal Immigrants
First Lady Jill Biden to speak at National Latino Conference in San Antonio
Migrant resource center opens in San Antonio
Connect With Us Listen To Us On