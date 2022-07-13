Man in critical condition following shooting on San Antonio’s West side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A shooting on San Antonio’s West side sends a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his buttocks.
It happened at around 11 P.M. Tuesday in the 8600 block of Harvest Moon.
The man was in an altercation with a woman and she pulled a gun.
After shooting the man, she drove him to a nearby fire station for help. He was loaded into an ambulance and brought to University Hospital.
According to the woman, she was being assaulted by the man so she shot him. She’s being detained for questioning.
The man is in critical condition and police are still investigating.