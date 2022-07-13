      Weather Alert

Man in critical condition following shooting on San Antonio’s West side

Don Morgan
Jul 13, 2022 @ 6:29am
Motion blur ambulance United States

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A shooting on San Antonio’s West side sends a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his buttocks.

It happened at around 11 P.M. Tuesday in the 8600 block of Harvest Moon.

The man was in an altercation with a woman and she pulled a gun.

After shooting the man, she drove him to a nearby fire station for help. He was loaded into an ambulance and brought to University Hospital.

According to the woman, she was being assaulted by the man so she shot him. She’s being detained for questioning.

The man is in critical condition and police are still investigating.

 

TAGS
Crime San Antonio shooting West Side
Popular Posts
Deputies find more than $550,000 worth of cocaine in San Antonio apartment, truck
18 year old dies after she was hit by a car on San Antonio's East side
15 year old dies in crash while attempting to get away from New Braunfels Police
"Invasions", "Front Doors" and Illegal Immigrants
First Lady Jill Biden to speak at National Latino Conference in San Antonio
Connect With Us Listen To Us On