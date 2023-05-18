KTSA KTSA Logo

Man in his 20’s dead after shots are fired during fight at San Antonio nightclub

By Don Morgan
May 18, 2023 7:07AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Northwest side nightclub.

At around 1:30 A.M. Thursday, police were called to the Privat Social Club on UTSA Boulevard near Vance Jackson Road.

A fight between two groups of people ended up in the parking lot and that’s when the shooting started. Several people pulled their guns and started firing. In the end, one man, reported to be in his 20’s, was shot in the chest and died soon after arriving at a local hospital.

Three other people were injured as well. They were all brought to the hospital and there is no word on their conditions.

Police say they haven’t made any arrests, yet. The fight is still under investigation. About 20 people were involved.

 

More about:
Northwest Side
San Antonio
shooting

