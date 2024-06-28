Man in underwear dies in police custody on South Side

Police vehicle with red and blue flashing lights on empty night street background, crime scene, night patrolling the city, fight against looting during quarantine.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An investigation is underway after a man died in police custody Thursday night.

The San Antonio Police Department responded to a call about an assault involving a man in his underwear around 8:30 p.m. Police say it was happening at a store in the 5100 block of South Flores Street, and a number of people tried to get the man to calm down.

One officer arrived and tried to do what bystanders could not, and the suspect was soon in handcuffs. Right after the cuffs went on, investigators say the man collapsed, which prompted the officer to begin life-saving measures.

KSAT-12 reports NARCAN was administered before EMS arrived, but the 45-year-old man died at the scene.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.