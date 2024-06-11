Man in wheelchair dead after house fire on Southeast Side

Motion panned view of a fire truck racing with sirens blaring to the scene of an emergency.

UPDATE: The Bexar County Medical Examiner confirms the 68-year-old man burned in the house fire passed away.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man in a wheelchair is in critical condition after a home caught fire Tuesday morning.

The San Antonio Fire Department took the call around 11:30 a.m. and headed for the 2700 block of Christian Drive. Upon arrival, they were met by flames and smoke coming from the home.

KSAT-12 reports a man was found in the kitchen with a fire extinguisher nearby. Investigators say he may have been trying to use the device to put the fire out before it spread.

The 68-year-old man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after suffering second and third degree burns. His current condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and there is no word on the overall condition of the house.