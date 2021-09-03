Man indicted for killing pregnant woman in San Antonio motel

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman in front of her two children has been charged with capital murder of multiple persons.
An announcement from the Bexar County D-A’s Office states that a grand jury had indicted 35-year-old Dillon Meckel for the murders of 37-year-old Laura Placker and her unborn child.
Meckel is accused of shooting Placker in June in a room at a Motel 6 on Louis Pasteur Drive .
Her four and six year old children, were in the room at the time.
When police arrived Meckel reportedly admitted he had shot her.
If he’s found guilty, Meckel could be sentenced to life in prison without parole or the death penalty.
He will be arraigned today.