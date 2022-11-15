KTSA KTSA Logo

Man injured after shooting at northeast side apartment complex

By Christian Blood
November 15, 2022 12:48PM CST
SAN ANTONIO – (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that left one man hurt and at least one suspect at large.

Officers were called to the Parker Apartment Homes around 5 a.m. and they say they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in his stomach and arm.

Investigators think there was a fight inside a laundry room in the complex and their suspect is thought to have been wearing dreadlocks and a red hoodie.

There is no word on the condition of the victim, but KSAT-TV reports his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police have searched at least one complex for clues and have spoken to a number of people.

