Man injured in hit and run crash on San Antonio’s Far Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Deputies are investigating a hit and run crash that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday night.

It happened at around 10:30 P.M. on Alamo Parkway near the Jasmine Way intersection.

A man was driving when the driver of another vehicle rear-ended him.

The man was brought to the hospital with minor injuries but whoever slammed into him is still on the run.

Deputies don’t have a description of the vehicle the hit and run driver was in.