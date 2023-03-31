Man injured in shootout with San Antonio Police Officers dies at a local hospital

FILE: A San Antonio police cruiser parked at a crime scene on Lombrano Street on March 14, 2020. Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was shot during a shootout with San Antonio Police Officers earlier this week has died.

The SAPD says 34 year old Paul Palafox was pronounced dead Friday morning.

Palafox reportedly shot a man at a carwash on Essex Street Tuesday afternoon. The man survived the shooting and brought police to Palafox’s home on South Mesquite Street.

When police arrived, Palafox ducked between two vehicles and fired more than two dozen rounds at the officers.

Officers returned fire and Palafox was hit. He was brought to the hospital where he died just before 6:30 A.M. Friday.

The four officers involved in the shootout have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

None of the officers were hurt.