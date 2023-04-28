KTSA KTSA Logo

Man injured when fight leads to shooting at San Antonio apartment complex

By Don Morgan
April 28, 2023 6:46AM CDT
Share
Man injured when fight leads to shooting at San Antonio apartment complex
Police red and blue lights

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for whoever gunned down a man at a Southwest side apartment complex Thursday night.

At around 10 P.M. Thursday, a man got into a fight with some other men in the 3300 block of Roselawn.

One of the men he was fighting with pulled a gun and shot him in the shoulder. The men then got into a car and sped away.

The injured man was able to run away and call for help. He’s recovering at a nearby hospital.

Police are still investigating and haven’t released a description of the shooter or the car they were in.

More about:
Crime
San Antonio
shooting
southwest side

Popular Posts

1

National Weather Service predicting strong to severe storms Tuesday and Wednesday
2

Bexar County Medical Examiner identifies construction worker killed when a pipe rolls off 18 wheeler
3

National Weather Service: Severe Thunderstorms Expected Thursday Afternoon/Evening
4

National Weather Service: Thunderstorms possible for San Antonio, Hill Country
5

SAPD: Man shot multiple times, in critical condition