Man injured when fight leads to shooting at San Antonio apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for whoever gunned down a man at a Southwest side apartment complex Thursday night.

At around 10 P.M. Thursday, a man got into a fight with some other men in the 3300 block of Roselawn.

One of the men he was fighting with pulled a gun and shot him in the shoulder. The men then got into a car and sped away.

The injured man was able to run away and call for help. He’s recovering at a nearby hospital.

Police are still investigating and haven’t released a description of the shooter or the car they were in.