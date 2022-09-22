Man intentionally crashes stolen car into police vehicle and another car while trying to get away

Photo: MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who slammed a stolen car into a police vehicle and another car is facing a long list of charges.

San Antonio Police Officers spotted the stolen car on Guadalupe Street at around 11 P.M. Wednesday.

The officers tried to stop the vehicle but the driver sped up and slammed into the cruiser.

He went a short distance further before crashing into another vehicle near Cupples Road.

The two officers, the two people in the car and the man driving the stolen car were all injured.

The officers were checked out at the scene while the driver in the stolen car and the two people in the second car he hit were all brought to a hospital.

Police are still investigating. No names have been released.