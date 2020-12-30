Man investigating a suspicious vehicle near his San Antonio home shot and killed
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who noticed a suspicious vehicle in his neighborhood was killed when he went outside to see why it was there.
It happened on Brentcove at around 9 P.M. Tuesday. The man noticed a white truck was parked near his home.
He went out to investigate and got into an argument with whoever was in the truck.
The driver fired two shots at the man, then took off.
First responders were not able to revive the man, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators were able to round up video from nearby surveillance cameras. They’re hoping the footage will help identify the shooter.