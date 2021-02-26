      Weather Alert

Man is attacked and robbed by teens at a San Antonio hotel

Don Morgan
Feb 26, 2021 @ 8:24am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three teenagers are in custody after they pistol whipped a man then stole his car.

It was just after 4 A.M. when a 20 year old man showed up at the Quality Inn on Piano Place.

He told police he was invited there by one of the juveniles.

Once inside, two other teenagers came out of the bathroom and used a pistol to beat the man up.

They took the man’s wallet and phone, then went outside and took his car.

Police spotted the vehicle and tried to stop it but the driver sped up and lead officers on a chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour.

It ended 15 miles away on the far West Side when Bexar County Deputies rolled spike strips across 1604 near Dove Canyon Road.

The juveniles are 14,15 and 16 years old.

They’re expected to be charged with Aggravated Robbery, Theft of a Vehicle and Evading Arrest.

The victim was treated at the hotel by EMS.

