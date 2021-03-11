      Weather Alert

Man is shot, then crashes into an apartment building on San Antonio’s West Side

Don Morgan
Mar 11, 2021 @ 9:34am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 28 year old man is dead following an unusual crash on the West Side.

It was around 4 A.M. Thursday when a car crashed into one of the buildings at Westwood Plaza Apartments on Westward Drive.

When Police arrived they discovered the man had died and that he had been shot.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots a few moments before the crash and police believe he was shot while trying to get away from whoever was firing at him.

At this point it’s not clear if the man died as a result of the crash or from being shot.

