Man is shot while working on vehicle at a San Antonio Apartment complex

By Don Morgan
August 26, 2022 5:22AM CDT
Photo: MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was making some late night car repairs has been shot.

KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 11:45 P.M. Thursday at Amber Hill Apartments in the 5300 block of Northwest Loop 410.

The man was working on a car when he was shot. The victim was rushed to University Hospital where he is said to be in serious condition.

He wasn’t able to provide a good description of the shooter.

San Antonio Police are investigating.

