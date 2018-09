SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police are looking for a man who jumped out of his ex-girlfriend’s bedroom closet and stabbed her new boyfriend.

The victim, 24-year-old Anthony Escobedo, was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition.

The woman told police she has no idea how the suspect ended up in the closet of her apartment on Emerald Ash.

She was able to pull her ex-boyfriend away from Escobedo and he ran off. The search continues.