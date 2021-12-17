      Weather Alert

Man kicked off plane for wearing thong as mask as protest

Dec 17, 2021 @ 7:31am

 

A passenger was forced to disembark a flight in Florida because he insisted that wearing a red thong as a face mask complied with COVID regulations, local media said Thursday.

Adam Jenne, 38, was asked to leave the aircraft before it took off from Fort Lauderdale airport.

He told local news channel NBC2 he wanted to show the “absurdity” of forcing passengers to wear masks on planes while allowing them to be removed to eat and drink on board.

Video of Wednesday’s incident, filmed by another passenger, showed the crew informing Jenne that he wouldn’t be able to stay on board if he kept the thong on his face.

After some discussion, he finally left his seat.

Jenne said he had worn underwear on his face during previous flights and told the air crew that “it is a mask, doing its job.”

United Airlines said in a statement that “the customer clearly wasn’t in compliance with the federal mask mandate and we appreciate that our team addressed the issue on the ground prior to takeoff, avoiding any potential disruptions on the air.”

