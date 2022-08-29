Man kicks down door at Leon Valley apartment, shoots resident several times

Credit: Pixabay

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Leon Valley resident is clinging to life after someone broke into his apartment and shot him several times.

At around 10 P.M. Sunday, a man wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans kicked in a door to one of the units at the Vista del Rey Apartments on Evers Road.

He accused the resident of being a thief, then shot him numerous times in the upper body.

The victim is in critical condition and the shooter, who ran from the scene, hasn’t been located. A woman who was in the apartment with the victim also ran off. Police are still looking for her.

Police in Leon Valley are investigating.