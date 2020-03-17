Man killed after pulling a machete on a San Antonio Police Officer
San Antonio Police Cruiser at the scene of an officer involved shooting on March 16, 2020. Photo: Dennis Foley/KTSA
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 58 year old man is dead after he pulled a machete on a San Antonio Police Officer.
It happened Monday night near the corner of South Frio and South Alamo Streets last night.
The officer was attempting a traffic stop but the man pulled out a machete. There was a struggle over the weapon until the officer fired one shot.
The man died as he was being brought to the hospital.
The officer, a 20 year veteran of the SAPD, is on administrative duty during the investigation.