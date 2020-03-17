      Weather Alert

Man killed after pulling a machete on a San Antonio Police Officer

Don Morgan
Mar 17, 2020 @ 6:42am
San Antonio Police Cruiser at the scene of an officer involved shooting on March 16, 2020. Photo: Dennis Foley/KTSA

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 58 year old man is dead after he pulled a machete on a San Antonio Police Officer.

It happened Monday night near the corner of South Frio and South Alamo Streets last night.

The officer was attempting a traffic stop but the man pulled out a machete. There was a struggle over the weapon until the officer fired one shot.

The man died as he was being brought to the hospital.

The officer, a 20 year veteran of the SAPD, is on administrative duty during the investigation.

 

Officer involved shooting in San Antonio on March 16, 2020. Photo: Dennis Foley/KTSA
