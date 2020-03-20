Man killed at San Antonio motel, suspect claims it was self defense
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a South side motel.
Officers were called to the Camino Real Motel on East Bonner Avenue at around 3 A.M. Friday.
They found a man had been shot in one of the rooms. They tried to save his life but he died at the scene.
The man’s identity hasn’t been released but police do have a woman in custody. She claims she shot the man in self defense.