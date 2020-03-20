      Weather Alert

Man killed at San Antonio motel, suspect claims it was self defense

Don Morgan
Mar 20, 2020 @ 6:32am
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a South side motel.

Officers were called to the Camino Real Motel on East Bonner Avenue at around 3 A.M. Friday.

They found a man had been shot in one of the rooms. They tried to save his life but he died at the scene.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released but police do have a woman in custody. She claims she shot the man in self defense.

 

TAGS
motel shooting San Antonio
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming