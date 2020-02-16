Man killed from gunshot wound in Interstate 10 frontage road crash
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — A 23-year-old man died from a gunshot wound while driving on the Interstate 10 frontage road Saturday afternoon.
San Antonio police say there was a major crash in the 6100 block of Interstate 10 East on the eastbound frontage road — between Ackerman Road and Foster Road near Kirby — just after noon.
Police say when officers got to the scene, EMS was already providing medical attention to the driver, Shaheen Elkhalili, who had a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene about a half-hour later.
Elkhalili had two small children in the backseat of the vehicle who were not hurt.
Police say one witness saw the car traveling slowly down the frontage road in the center lane and began drifting to the left shoulder. It eventually came to a stop when it crashed into the left guardrail.
Police closed the frontage road for nearly four hours while homicide investigators processed the scene.
It is not clear how the man was shot or how long he had been driving after being shot.
If you know what may have happened or were in the area at the time of the crash, you are asked to contact police at 210-207-7635.