Man killed by masked gunmen on San Antonio’s East side

Don Morgan
Feb 4, 2022 @ 4:44am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for three men involved in a fatal shooting, in broad daylight, on the East side.

It was just after 1:30 P.M. Thursday in the 1500 block of Upland Road. Three masked men were chasing a vehicle when they ended up in an apartment complex parking lot.

The men approached the victim’s car and opened fire.

The 36 year old driver was hit and died at the scene. A passenger who was not hurt in the shooting called 9-1-1.

The gunmen then fled the scene and police are still looking for them.

The only description the passenger was able to give of the shooters was that they were three tall black men wearing masks.

Police are working to determine a motive. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

