Man fatally shot had history of mental health calls with law enforcement

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man known to police for mental health issues was fatally shot by police on the west side this morning.
The 39-year-old man, who has not been identified by police, was reportedly at a convenience store near the intersection of Potranco Road and Sundance Crest. Officials said they received a call reporting that the man was “scaring customers” over the course of a couple of days.
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said a deputy, who had stopped at the store for a break, was told by a store employee the man who had been scaring customers was sitting in his car in the parking lot. The deputy approached the man when he drove away at a high rate of speed, Salazar said.
“The supervisor in charge terminated the pursuit because it appears, in the supervisor’s estimation, there was not sufficient reason to engage in a pursuit,” Salazar said.
Some time later during rush hour, the man was reportedly driving erratically and in circles on Potraco Rd. which prompted a deputy to attempt to make contact. Salazar said there was “some sort of struggle” between the man and a deputy which ended with the man being shot in the left side.
Salazar said video posted to social media shows the deputy hanging out the window and being drug along the roadway.
Despite his injuries, the Sheriff said the man continued being violent once the car came to a stop.
“Our deputies [were] trying to administer first aid there … believe it or not while the suspect [was] actively fighting.”
Salazar said the man was subdued and taken to a hospital, but he died either en route or upon arrival.
The man has reportedly been in contact with multiple levels of law enforcement, including the Sheriff’s Office SMART team which specifically responds to mental health calls. Salazar said the man surrendered and submitted himself for a hospital evaluation in the previous incident. In a later incident, the man reportedly had contact with San Antonio Police over the past couple of weeks.
” … Which begs the question for me, why is he event out here if law enforcement has done what we’re supposed to do?” Salazar said. “We’re supposed to take these people to get help [and] it appears that has been done at least twice. Why is he here?”
Salazar continued saying the man has been captured on doorbell cameras by law enforcement officers who live in the area and has been reported on social media applications like NextDoor.
Salazar said there is evidence of recreational drug, prescription drug and alcohol abuse.
The deputy, an 8-year veteran at the department, is on administrative leave per Sheriff’s Office procedure.