Man killed crossing U.S. 281 near San Antonio airport

Dennis Foley
Feb 26, 2020 @ 9:21pm
KTSA/Dennis Foley

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on the northbound lanes of U.S. 281 Wednesday night.

San Antonio police say the man — who was in his 60s — was trying to cross the freeway from east to west near Wurzbach Parkway when he was struck by a black SUV at around 7:30 p.m.

The northbound lanes are closed whil police investigate.

The driver of the SUV stopped at the scene.

It’s not clear why the man was trying to cross the freeway. The investigation continues.

