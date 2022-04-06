Man killed, Deputy injured in shootout on San Antonio’s West side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A shootout on the far West side ends with a Bexar County Deputy in the hospital and the 18 year old shooter dead.
It happened in the 200 block of Demya Drive Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies arrived to serve a couple of felony warrants for a man family members identified as Robert Inosencio.
Sheriff Javier Salazar says the Deputies knocked on the door but there was no answer. They went around to the back of the house where there was another small building where Inosencio was said to be living.
The Deputy knocked, then opened the door to look inside. The Sheriff says the Deputy saw something and turned around to retreat.
That’s when Inosencio opened fire, shooting the Deputy in the back.
Other Deputies arrived and returned fire.
A drone was used to look inside the building and the shooter was found dead from a gunshot wound.
It’s not clear if he was killed by Deputies gunfire or if he shot himself.
The wounded Deputy was rushed to University Hospital. He’s expected to survive.
The other Deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation.
Sheriff Salazar says they will release body cam footage from the incident within 10 days.