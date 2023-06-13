KTSA KTSA Logo

Man killed during manhole installation on West Side

By Christian Blood
June 13, 2023 12:43PM CDT
Man killed during manhole installation on West Side
Open sewers on the sidewalk of the city and orange bump warning signs. Underground work to repairing the accident, urban utility services.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Tuesday morning collapse during manhole installation on the West Side is leaving a construction worker dead.

A San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson tells KTSA the man fell 15 feet, but few other details are known.

The project was happening in the 5100 block of Rogers Road in the Westover Hills area. At some point, a 51-year-old man became trapped when part of the shoring failed, which caused the hole to collapse.

Identification of the man has yet to be released.

More details will be given when possible.

