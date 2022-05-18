      Weather Alert

Man killed in carjacking on San Antonio’s Northwest side

Don Morgan
May 18, 2022 @ 8:42am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a shooting at a Northwest side apartment complex.

The call from Vintage at Oak Hill Apartments on Babcock Road came in at around midnight.

The 21 year old victim was at the complex to pick someone up when he was shot.

Someone approached the victim and shot him several times, then stole the man’s car.

Police found the victim lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead soon after arriving at University Hospital.

The shooting is still an active and ongoing investigation.

A description of the shooter was not released.

